Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to expect new rise in cases with eased restrictions.

Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at Thursday’s briefing in Abuja.

According to him, while presenting total cases recorded as at July 1st, on Global, African and Nigerian situation said, Nigeria’s confirmed cases was 26,484, 10,152 recoveries and

603 fatalities with 790 cases reported in a single day on Wednesday.

Globally, he said 10,777,541 cases have been confirmed, 6,006,971 recoveries and 517,800 fatalities

He said 125,039 was reported in the USA on 26th June while Africa has recorded 419,381 confirmed cases, 201,701, recoveries and 10,390 fatalities.

He said with this development, Nigerians must never lower their guard, assuming the battle has been won.

Mustapha said: “What this means is that Nigerians should never mistake the relaxation by government as a signal that the COVID-19 battle had been concluded.”

The SGF clearly the air on the announced limited measures for the education sector, said schools have not been authored to open but only graduating students.

He said: “Specifically, we pointed out that it was still not safe to reopen schools. However, in order not to truncate the progression of pupils and students in critical examination classes, the President approved that arrangements be made for them to resume for those who need revision before the commencement of examinations. This aspect has been subjected to several interpretations and misinterpretations.

“For the avoidance of doubts, schools have not resumed. Only critical examination classes will be allowed to resume for those who need revision before examinations. As we have informed you, the Federal Ministry of education will consult further with stakeholders before issuing guidelines that will lead to full resumption. We appeal to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and to ensure that their wards take full advantage of electronic platforms provided for learning.

“In the briefing for Monday, mention was also made about Government offices. Without prejudice to the additional guidelines that will be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the following generally applicable guidelines are to be observed: As much as practicable, virtual meetings should be encouraged to minimise congregation of officials; and Government offices should restrict visits by those who are not on very essential businesses, to their premises.”

He said as countries set aside one day in the year as a National Doctors’ Day, the PTF saluted medical workers and thank them for the selfless, high risk job they are handling for humanity. Saying, “We remain proud of all of you and we assure you once more of the nation’s support.”

He appealed to all health workers and authorities of health care facilities to help reduce avoidable fatalities occurring from non-COVID-19 related conditions, by attending to all patients while still observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Mustapha said the PTF condemned reported attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State by some hoodlums.

According to him, “The PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected. I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. “We thank law abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly.”

The PTF chairman added, “we are in the early days of the extension of second phase of eased lockdown and we shall always remind ourselves of the reason for these uncommon times facing humanity. This is the time to comply with the guidelines, it is the time to be vigilant and to take responsibility.

“It is for this reason that I shall repeat my admonition of Monday, June 29th 2020 that “there is presently no known vaccine for the virus and that all over the world non-pharmaceutical measures still remain the most effective fighting opportunity we have for overcoming this pandemic”.

He commended the synergy being built by the Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto/President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and His Eminence Rev. Dr. Samson O. A. Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on the planned fast to be announced by the NIREC, urging all Nigerian to participate in this effort to seek divine intervention.

He said the PTF shall continue to work with the States and other stakeholders regarding the precision measures to be deployed in the high burden Local Government Areas.