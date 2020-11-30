As part of its efforts to strengthen and make Nigerian capital market viable, the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) will gather experts, regulators and stakeholders to discuss the nation’s capital market post- COVID-19 during its 2020 annual workshop slated for December 5.

The yearly workshop has been a meeting point for major economic stakeholders to articulate and proffer solutions to daunting challenges that have been militating against capital market development and growth. It has also enabled the Association to act as a major player in the domestic economy in guiding stakeholders in making informed decisions on the capital market.

This year, experts, regulators and other stakeholders will gather at Dover Hotel, Ikeja, to discuss the theme: “COVID-19: Impact and opportunities for the Nigerian capital market.”

In a statement, CAMCAN described the capital market as an important part of the financial system that helps in the mobilisation of long-term funds from the private and public sectors.

“The benefits that could be derived from the capital market option of post COVID-19 recovery cuts across all levels of business and investment participants in the country. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and governments will need operating funds, development funds, growth funds, and recovery funds (or whatever it will be termed) and they will preferably be long term funds.

“The capital market is the only institution in the country that has the capacity to adequately and sustainably handle Nigeria’s industrial and economic development needs post COVID-19 for the coming years,” , It said.

The workshop will also feature a panel of specialists from regulatory organisations and operators in the capital market, who will discuss and bring more perspectives to the guest speaker’s presentation.