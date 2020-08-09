David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop, Diocese of Aguata, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Dr Samuel Ezeofor has articulated some of the benefits of the ravaging Coronavirus otherwise called Covid-19 to Nigerians.

Bishop Ezeofor who saw the pandemic as a blessing in disguise declared this at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Ajalli in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State during the third session of the fifth synod in the Diocese.

He also noted that the pandemic exposed fake preachers and church congregations, who according to him, went out of business as people now recognize where the love of God is.

He said that as the world experienced a state of lockdown due to the pandemic, many people were not happy because of the attendant hunger, depression and boredom as a result of lack of social contacts, work and business. But the Bishop said members of the public were better for it as people.