The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country: 2 in FCT and 12 in Lagos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 65, 6 discharged and 1 dead. The rate at which this deadly virus spreads leaves one with nothing but feeling of uncontrollable fear and tension that even kills before the arrival of the virus itself. Right now, almost the whole country is on lockdown following the unfolding dramatic interlude by the invisible character, which has penetrated into the country’s leadership fabric, affecting notable political leaders and forcing many into self- isolation, all in the name of dancing the rhythm of coronavirus disease outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China, and has spread far and wide, ravaging the whole world.

The federal government of Nigeria is not unmindful of the current pandemic that has fully stepped its feet into the country. When the index case in the country was reported last month, precisely February 27, many saw it already as another futile attempt or a heavy mistake on the part of the new virus (just like the failed Ebola) that has visited a country with high humidity and unique creatures.

But that significantly served as a “warning” for the federal government to strengthen its containment efforts and other preparedness strategies though its relevant agencies to contain the spread of the virus. These efforts have been widely acknowledged by many concerned citizens of the country, even as the federal and state governments are being urged to facilitate more effective measures towards containing the spread of the virus in the country.

It’s quite unfortunate that what was thought to be a mere warning has reverberated severally, as new confirmed cases of the virus continue to emerge every day, if not every hour. Fears and tension have grown overnight, even as the people struggle to observe all precautionary measures and align themselves with the new culture of face masking, hand washing and even hand masking – wearing hand gloves – all in a bid to avoid contacting the virus. The most terrible thing about this virus is that it is the greatest enforcer of the rule of law; everyone is equal before it – it infects both old and young, rich and poor, ruler and the ruled, powerful and the powerless, etc. So, in this case, everybody is vulnerable, thus the need for more concerted efforts and prayers.

I commend the federal government for their efforts so far, but much needs to be done in pursuing this collective objective of containing the spread of the virus in the country. This is because, it has, no doubt, put the whole country in a state of near collapse, which if unattended immediately would force the country succumb to the impending doom.

Frantic situation, they say, requires desperate action! Yes, the government has taken strict measures, but it appears to be limited to the airports and cities where majority of the preparedness/containment efforts including sreening excrcises have been initiated and felt. While this is good considering that cities and urban areas are most crowded and thus, vulnerable, it should not relegate the fact that majority of Nigerian population live in rural areas such as villages and communities scattered in the 774 local governments in the country. The most annoying part is that majority of the communities in these local governments have ill-fated or malfunctioning health care facilities in their respective general hospitals, even before the arrival of the pandemic. This is a good period for the government to look into that, perhaps the coronavirus has come to remind them of their unattended responsibilities to the people, especially those at the grassroots, whose needs and aspirations have before now, dashed to the mud, courtesy of still- born promises of our politicians who only visit them once in four long years of suffering, during elections to solicit for votes.

Therefore, the federal government as well as the state governments should consider it a matter of urgency to extend containment efforts including establishment of standard testing centres, isolation centres and disbursement of other laboratory equipment, including face masks and hand sanitizers, to the grassroot levels in every nook and cranny of the country to ensure easy containment of the virus in such areas as well. This is very crucial at this time, as it will help for easy detection and treatment of any cases confirmed in those areas without necessarily undergoing the long, tedious process of taking the suspect’s specimen to the city or even other state for testing, as many states are yet to have even a single testing/isolation centre.

Thanks to the lawmaker in the House of Representatives that recently urged the federal government to establish an isolation centre in each of the 774 local governments areas of the country. This call should not be given deaf ear, it should be responded to with immediate effect if Nigeria really wants to get rid of the deadly virus sooner than later. Imagine how long it has taken China to fight the pandemic, despite their possession of advanced and sophisticated technologies; even Italy, the USA, the United Kingdom, etc are seriously battling with the scourge with little or no improvement.

Delay is dangerous, it’s high time we stopped playing politics with deadly disease – with people’s lives; let us use what we have at our disposal – the resources – to fight this virus now that it’s still at the infantry stage. Closing of schools, markets and work places as we have seen, is not enough, even total nationwide lockdown won’t be enough; considering grassroots containment of the virus will go a long way to reduce the spread and fatality rate on the Nigerian population, as majority of the population are rural dwellers.

Don’t be surprised to hear that many of these communities have not heard about the presence of coronavirus in the country, let alone taking precautionary measures to prevent or contain its spread. The few that are aware of the pandemic have paid little or no attention to the precautionary measures, insisting that “coronavirus is not real” or that “..is a scam “.

These set of rural dwellers need more awareness, enlightenment and in fact, total reorientation of such illusionary mindsets, before they get trapped by the disease. This part cannot be left for the government and NCDC alone, the National Orientation Agency, NGOs, Civil Societies, etc have a respective part to play too. In fact, all hands must be on deck to ensure that these awareness/containment efforts are extended to the rural people at the grassroots, as we ensure safety of ourselves too.

Ezema writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State