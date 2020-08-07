As part of his effort towards alleviating the hardship caused by COVID-19 lockdown, the Eze Ndigbo Shomolu, Lagos, Eze Leonard Anayochukwu Agha, recently gave out palliatives in the form of foodstuff and cash to Ndigbo and their neighbours in Shomolu area of Lagos State.

The event, tagged The Real Palliatives, was held in conjunction with the president-general of the Igbo community in Shomolu, Chief Sunday Udeh.

In a statement, Eze Agha said he was touched by the challenges faced by his people, hence he initiated the move to distribute foodstuff to the people.

While commending the Federal Government for gradually reopening schools, he urged students and teachers to observe COVID-19 protocols by regularly washing their hands, using face masks and maintaining social distance. He said the measures would help check the spread of the virus in the state.