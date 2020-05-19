Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said members of staff would receive pay cut across board starting from May until the financial situation of the agency improves.

In a memo to staff dated May 19,2020 with reference number FAAN/HQ/ADMIN/2020/05 and signed by Mohammed Musa, the General Manager, Administration, the agency said due to the dwindling revenue generation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.