Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians that have discarded face masks for face shields, to note that they are not sufficient to protect one against contracting coronavirus.

The Director-General of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the warning at Thursday briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “There has been an increase in the use of face shields but they are not to be used alone. Face shields are great but they should be used in addition to face masks and not in place of face masks.

“Face shields are not sufficient to protect you.”