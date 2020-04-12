Many people dread the word ‘positive’ at times like these because it may signify being infected with the corona virus but it is recommended that everyone maintain a positive attitude during this period as the world deals with the pandemic at hand. Whether or not it is acknowledged, the COVID-19 pandemic has directly or indirectly affected everyone in varying degrees.

At a time when the world is faced with a common challenge – ‘the common enemy’ as it is widely called, key questions are constantly being raised by individuals, communities and governments on the effectiveness of methods adopted in responding to the disease. In what may be viewed as a world stage, various countries’ performance are observed and considered to meet expected standards or otherwise. In this case, there seems to be no judges, only spectators as countries continue to seek more effective ways of protecting their citizens from the corona virus and its untoward complications.

Diverse strategies and accompanying actions keep emerging all aimed at achieving similar results. Total and partial lockdown, social distancing, travel bans and restrictions, evacuation of citizens from foreign countries are among actions undertaken by different countries during this period with controversies on how effective some are in achieving the ultimate goal.

With the reported rise in the number of people infected and dying from the disease, many governments are left with little time to make decisions and must take action to maintain and promote the health of its citizens in the highest possible level attainable. With the current trends, it is becoming evident that no one strategy can completely eliminate the challenges faced in all the various countries affected by the pandemic. In saying this, it therefore means that success may mean different things to different countries depending on how badly affected, how prepared or how effective the strategy adopted is, amongst other factors. Progress may be measured by increasing numbers of recoveries and decreasing rates of new cases discovered as well as decline in mortality from the disease.

While efforts are being made to combat COVID-19, there’s been lots of anxieties on what comes after the lockdown as many think things may never

exactly the same as it was before the pandemic. As the global spotlight continues to be on COVID-19 it is essential to ensure that other equally important issues are not relegated so as not to create a problem while trying to fix another. Individuals, healthcare professionals, communities and government have the shared responsibility to fill in gaps in those other aspects. Maternal and child health, obesity and issues of poor lifestyle choices, adolescent health, mental health, care of the elderly and the marginalized in the society, non-communicable diseases and chronic illnesses, security, environmental health among many other aspects considered crucial and should not be neglected.

For many, it can only be imagined the anxieties faced by some groups in the community, for instance, pregnant women or new mothers, there is no doubt that many will experience additional anxieties which may be detrimental to their health and that of their offspring. It is vital that groups such as these are reassured of continued quality care during this period especially with the current restriction of movements in different parts of the world. Support systems should be set up in the best possible ways to cater for those vulnerable groups who may require extra assistance.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and this is shown in how different countries are tackling the pandemic. While some sectors are stretched, others are forced to seek other ways of rendering its services to settle interruptions caused by COVID-19. For example, online learning has been adopted by many schools locally and internationally.

Shifting the focus to Nigeria, many argue that the increasing numbers of people identified with the disease are only a tip of the iceberg of the actual number in the community which is why high level proactivity is both expected and needed by individuals and government. Key questions regarding the strengths, perceived or actual weaknesses, identified opportunities as well as glaring or lingering threats facing our health system must be critically analysed. Facts and realities must be faced and addressed honestly as well as realistically, if tangible success is expected sooner rather than later. We must collectively identify strategies that will work best for us given the peculiarities of our health system as well as other sectors involved. Long and short- this is no time for ‘copy and paste’ strategies that have not been critically assessed on its short term and long term effects on the health and quality of lives of our people, as well as its sustainability over time. Careful evaluation is imperative to identify available

resources in terms of manpower, materials, money and time as well as the efficient use of those resources mobilized to achieve the best possible results.