Doris Obinna

The Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria (APN), has said COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant emotional distress to Nigerians compounded by fake news and videos can increase the rate of mental health problems in the country.

The National President, Dr Taiwo Sheikh, who spoke to Daily Sun, said the pandemic was a stressful period with many Nigerians nursing the fear of being infected, losing loved ones or dying.

According to him, the above results in a situation where individuals who are vulnerable may develop mental health problems; while those with existing mental health challenges may experience a worsening of their symptoms.

“Thus, people may suffer in many ways without actually contracting the COVID-19 virus. In view of the above, we need to step up our activities in order to mitigate deleterious emotional and physical health, economic and financial consequences and very importantly prevent further spread of the virus in our communities.

“We wish to emphasize at this point that comprehensive tackling of the illnesses, complications and consequences of COVID-19 requires mental health multidisciplinary approach, as such the association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria in working with all the mental health professional groups, mental health NGOs and CSOs to further develop strategies of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria while maintaining linkage to international partners and colleagues.”

According to him, the Association notes the impact of the COVID-19 infection as it presents new and unique challenges.

“The COVID-19 pandemic as a global crisis has also affected Nigerians in various ways ranging from lifestyle changes, enforced shutdowns, economic losses, family dislocations and separations.

“Unfortunately, the situation is compounded by alarming reports and stories as well as videos, and pervasive media coverage that is causing significant emotional distress to many people.

“Thus, people may suffer in many ways without actually contracting the virus itseld.”

Sheikh said: “For these reasons, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals had roles to play in various teams being set up at the national and states levels to provide emotional and psychosocial supports to all.

“We need to provide support to affected individuals, their family members, healthcare providers, particularly those at the frontlines who may be more at risk during and after the period of quarantine, self isolation or lockdown.

He warned that there was the need to anticipate and expect various traumatic and stress reactions as people responded differently to the COVID-19 situation.

He also highlighted some of the adverse psychological and behavioural responses as; sleep disturbances, reduced feelings of safety, scapegoating, increased use of alcohol, tobacco and other psychoactive substances.

“Other behavioural responses were physical complaints, such as lack of energy and general aches and pains, and increased use of medical resources.

“There are anxieties and feelings of helplessness over the loss of control around our personal lives, with additional uncertainties over how long this situation will last and when it will be over. All these impact those without and with existing mental health issues,” he said.

The consultant psychiatrist said there was the need to step up activities to mitigate deleterious emotional and physical health, economic and financial consequences and importantly prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

“It is also important to ensure that our emotional and mental health is maintained at its best at this difficult and anxious time, while we develop appropriate coping strategies using existing positive social and cultural resources available to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown.”