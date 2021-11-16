From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned that a black market for illegal vaccination certificate procurement now exist in the country.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on COVID-19, raised the alarm during the committee’s media briefing in Abuja, also disclosed that arrangements were in place to vaccinate 50 percent of Nigerians by the end of January 2022.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the Committee had reliable intelligence, which had proven that an illegal market had been created in the country, from where person who had not been properly vaccinated are now procuring vaccination certificate, meant to be issued to people who had been vaccinated.

He, however, assured that no vaccination certificate illegally procured would scale scrutiny whenever the need arises as all vaccination records have to be verified as authentic at every relevant point.

“We have received intelligence and even detected that some unscrupulous citizens are procuring vaccination cards through the black market.

“Let me assure everyone that the vaccination records/certificates will be verified and this should serve as a warning to those criminally minded persons to desist because they will be prosecuted accordingly.”

On recent developments around the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally, the SGF called for greater caution as the virus’ spread is getting rather more virulent in some places.

He gave assurance that the vaccination process was being accelerated as arrangements were being perfected for a mass roll-out of vaccines from Friday, November 20, with a target of achieving about 50% of the population by the end of January next year.

“The PSC has not briefed the nation for some time now, but we have been working and monitoring the trends around the world, so that the national response can continue to be based on data, research and experience. The situation is still challenging, hence, the need to continue to strictly adhere to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.

“We are currently seeing some surges in cases in some countries in Europe (especially eastern Europe) due to under vaccination. In other territories where massive vaccinations have occurred, the infections are rising.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .