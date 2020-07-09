Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, said that the unemployment rate has risen to an all-time 64 per cent. While idle female adults account for 25.3 per cent, their male counterparts are 38.7 per cent.

This piece of information contained in the Nigerian Living Standards Survey 2018/2019 was published in NBS website in Abuja.

According to the publication, the 64 per cent adult Nigerians do not participate in any income earning activities. Whereas Sokoto State has the highest idle adults, Kebbi State has the lowest in the country.

“In Sokoto State, 42.6 per cent of adult men do not report working— the highest rate in a country– while in Kebbi State, only 6.6 per cent of adult men do not work— the lowest share in the country. “On average, those who report working, spend on average 41.5 hours at work (in the last seven-day period). Men report higher number of hours working, 44.5 versus 38.0 for women. Working population in the state of Anambra report highest working hours—-54.9 versus 25.6 in the state of Bauchi.

“Among those who do not work, 48.3 and 34.5 per cent of male and females report attending school as the main reason for not looking for job. Large share, 32.1 and 47.2 of men and women mention involvement in household duties. Only 3.3 per cent report non- availability of jobs in the area as the main reason.

“Around 11.6 per cent of males and 5.3 per cent of females are involved in wage employment. Among adults in Lagos the share of wage employed is the highest, 30.3 for men and 16.8 per cent for women. “Among those who have wage employment, most women—38.9 per cent are employed in education sector, and 12.9 per cent of men are in public administration. Highest share of wage employed men with public administration job is in Gombe State—-32.6 per cent” NBS said.