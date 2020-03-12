Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced the result of a family of four children and their teacher who recently returned from the United States of America and were suspected of having contracted the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The family and their teacher, who were isolated at the Biosecurity Facility of the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, are said to have tested negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday, said the family of four children and their teacher who came in from the United States were in close proximity with someone infected with COVID-19.

He added that the state government had been testing suspected cases of COVID-19 and so far all have been negative except for the two confirmed cases.

Abayomi also noted that the Lagos State Ministry of Health had started producing hand sanitisers and would soon make it available in the market, frowning at hand sanitiser profiteering.

“As Lagosians, let’s continue to demonstrate responsibility, responsiveness, solidarity, and support in the fight to break the cycle of COVID -19 Lagos infection,” the commissioner stated.