Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Fulani, Almajiri, Prisoners and Aged Foundations (FAPA) has presented sanitary, Hand sanitizers and face masks to the inmates of Sokoto medium security custodial center.

The items include 10 gallons of liquid soap, 75 Pieces of antiseptic soaps, 6 Pieces of female bathing soaps, 12 Pieces of Hand sanitizers, 120 Pieces of sanitary pads, bucket and six face masks.

The State Representative of the Foundation, Barrister Toyin Okikiola while presenting the items said it was aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Barrister Okikiola stressed that the Foundation are out to recognized with their brothers in custodial centre at this trying time of the pandemic, adding that, the items donated to them will go a long way to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease in the custody.

Receiving the donations, DCC Idris Muhammed on behalf of the Controller of Corrections, Sabo Sama Chafe, commended the FAPA Foundations for extending their humanitarian services to the inmates.

He however called on the well meanings individuals and NGOs to emulates this kind gesture, especially at this moment of covid-19 Pandemic, as to compliments efforts of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afar Ahmed, in that direction.

Highlight of the event was a lecture presentation to the inmates on the important of personal hygiene and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.