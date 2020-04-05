Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, including three former governors, to help mobilise resources to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel which is officially known as Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has a former minister of health and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Juli Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi as Chairman, while the Founder/Chancellor of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, will serve as the Grand Patron. The three former governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose are to serve as patrons.

Members of the panel include former Chairman of O’dua Investment, Sir Remi Omotoso; former Chairman of United African Company (UAC), Mr. Ayo Ajayi; Principal Partner of Aluko Oyebode and Co, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (SAN); CEO of Ecobank International, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi; Chairman, Boyage Oil and Gas, Otunba Olutoye Ariyo; President, Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe; a former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Senator Ayo Arise.

Others are renowned Oncologist and Director, Global Medicine, University of Chicago, USA, Prof Funmi Falusi-Olopade; Vice President, International Affairs, Kings’ College, London, Prof Funmi Olonisakin; former Executive Secretary, NHIS, Dr Femi Thomas; Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Managing Director, Luk Oil Nigeria Ltd, Mr Kunle Gidado, CEO Agro Innovate, Mrs Foluso Olaniyan and former NBA National Secretary, Mr Debo Adesina (SAN), among others.