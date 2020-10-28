(Ariwodola Idowu, NAN)

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday directed all junior workers on GL 02 to 07 to resume work on Nov. 2.

Fayemi gave the directive in a statement in Ado Ekiti by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

”The state government has reviewed the steps taken so far to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

”All workers on GL02 to 07 have been directed to resume work with effect from Monday, Nov. 2, 2020,” he said.

NAN reports that the workers had in compliance with the stay-at-home directive of the state government on March 23.

The measure was part of efforts put in place to combat as well as control the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“It is noteworthy that inspite of the stay-at-home orders and the limited resources available to government, the Ekiti Government has continued to demonstrate commitment to workers’ well-being and career development.

“I urge all the workers to show more dedication to duties and ensure effective service delivery to the Ekiti people as they resume.

“All accounting officers should consequently provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” governor said.