Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has extended the movement restriction and curfew imposed in the state by two weeks, following the expiration of the initial order yesterday night. The restriction will now end on April 27.

The new directive, which was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanj, also made wearing of face mask compulsory in public places.

The governor also directed that the restriction of movement would be suspended for eight hours (fromn 6am to 2pm) on Thursday, April 16 and Thursday, April 23, to allow the people re-stock essential goods.

Like the previous order, those on essential services and vendors of food stuff, water and medicines and other essential goods are allowed to move with valid means of identification.

The governor also said government would scale up its palliative measures and other support to the people and businesses to cushion the effect of the movement restriction.

“In consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the Federal Government, Governor Fayemi has directed the extension of restriction of movement and curfew in Ekiti State for two weeks until April 27, 2020.

“Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant. Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around, particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the head of their institutions.

“All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed. Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply, or provision of an essential good or service. In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to.

“Any gathering in Ekiti State remains prohibited save for gathering in respect of a funeral, which shall be limited to 20 people.

“All boundaries of the state shall remain closed during the period of extension, except for transportation of fuel, and essential goods.”

He urged the people to continue to observe all hygienic procedures recommended by health workers, including avoiding shaking hands, hugging, sitting close to each other and other forms of physical contact.

Akeredolu accuses police of frustrating govt’s efforts

ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed great concern over the influx of people from other states despite the ban on inter-state movements to prevent spread of coronavirus disease.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, alleged that the police were frustrating the state government’s efforts at containing the spread of the deadly disease.

Odebowale, who visited the state boundaries, yesterday, accused the police of allowing people to enter the state after allegedly collecting bribe.

He said: “The police are supposed to turn back any unauthorised vehicle but they allow them to pass through. You are corrupt. You are not doing your work.”

However, head of the police team, Ebisine Amy, denied the allegation.

He said the policemen are doing their work professionally.

“We don’t collect money from anybody and no vehicle has passed through this place. My men are doing their work accordingly,” he said.

Ogun doles out relief materials to soldiers’ widows, others

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, Ogun State Government has distributed relief materials to orphanage homes, physically challenged persons and widows.

Handing over the materials on behalf of the state government at the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Olufunmilayo Efuwape, said the gesture was to assure them that they were not forgotten at this trying period.

“We are reaching out to the orphanages, physically challenged and the widows, especially to those who lost their husbands to the current war against insurgency.

“The physically challenged people and those who are poor and vulnerable cannot work like able-bodied people. This is one of the ways we are reaching out and getting food across to them to let them know that this government is for the people and is ready to serve them,” she said.

Efuwape said the first 100,000 out of the 500,000 packages had been sent out, saying another batch would be out this week.

“I want to appeal to our people to stay-at-home. No need to run after people distributing the materials. We will bring them to your doorsteps, because this government is out to serve you,” the commissioner said.

Receiving the materials on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Olalekan Mohammed, said the gesture was a reflection of the inclusive policy of the government, devoid of discrimination.

Community leader urges Makinde to constitute fund committee

A community leader in Oyo State, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke has urged Governor Seyi Makinde, to constitute a committee for COVID-19 Support Fund. This he said would take charge of the over N200 million and food items that have been donated.

Adegoke, who is Ajia Balogun Olubadan, said setting up the committee would further encourage more natives of the state, both at home and in the disapora to donate to the support fund with a view to cushioning the effects of COVID-19 on the people.

“I will like to implore the state governor to constitute a committee for the COVID-19 Support Fund. People have been contributing but it is not as clear as that of other South West states. We don’t even know those that are managing the fund,” he said.