Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has, as part of efforts towards the curtailment of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the state, opened a Support Account for the COVID-19 Pandemic and named an eight-person management committee to oversee the running of the account.

The committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability

The account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and other well-meaning members of the society who are willing to support the state government’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The expected support will also go towards providing palliatives for vulnerable persons in the state.

Members of the committee are:

1. Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Secretary to the State Government – Chairman

2. Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, Special Adviser, Development Partnerships – Secretary

3. Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Commissioner for Finance – Member

4. Mr Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning – Member

5. Dr (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Commissioner for Health and Human Services – Member

6. Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, Commissioner for Special Duties – Member

7. Prof Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser/Director General OTSD – Member

8. Dr Hakeem Bakare, Director-General DICT – Member

The Ekiti State COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account, a UBA Current Account with number 1022752067, has since become operative.