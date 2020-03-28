Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, who went on self isolation on Tuesday, has tested negative to the coronavirus.

The governor, who disclosed this on his verified twitter handle, said he offered himself to be tested through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after coming into contact with some high profile personalities who had turned out positive.

” I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative.

” Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone.

” Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent,” Fayemi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Fayemi had shortly after going into self isolation doused apprehension over his status.

Fayemi had urged Ekiti residents not to panic over the development, saying he took the precautionary measures of going into isolation to prevent further spread of the disease in the state.(NAN)