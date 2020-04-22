Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and heads of other security agencies in the country to ensure that their officers who are enforcing the lock down across the country are well protected against the dreaded Coronavirus.

He said security agents on duty across the country must be made to wear nose mask and hand gloves.

Speaking on Saturday, through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor lamented that lives of security agents, especially policemen were being put at risk by allowing them to go on duty without adequate protection.

He said apart from nose mask and hand gloves, security agents must be provided with hand sanitizer so as to prevent community transmission of the Coronavirus.

The former governor said that by not protecting themselves against the virus, the security agents were capable of transmitting the virus to the same members of the public they are supposed to be protecting.

Fayose, who admonished the security agents, especially policemen to take their health with utmost importance at this time, said it was sad that most security men enforcing the lock down were more interest in what they can get from members of the public, willing to go out, instead of their own well-being.

He expressed fear of the Coronavirus spreading to rural communities with limited access to sanitation and healthcare services, saying everything must be done to prevent the impending disaster.