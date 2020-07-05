Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, on Friday, ordered the immediate closure of the school for two weeks as one medical personnel of the institution died of Coronavirus, while two others tested positive for the deadly virus.

The closure order was contained in a circular signed by the Registrar, Dr. Adedayo Adebayo and obtained by journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The circular reads in part: “The college management at its emergency meeting held today, 3rd July 2020, received with utmost concern the report of the medical investigation carried out on the cause of the observed state of ailments that recently affected some staff of the college medical centre.

“The report attributed the cause of the death of one of the medical personnel that transmitted to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19.

“Regrettably, two other staff of the medical centre similarly tested positive for the virus and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.