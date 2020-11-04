The management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, has fixed Nov. 9 for the resumption of academic activities, after eight months of closure, occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic.

The institution’s Registrar, Dr Adedayo Adebayo, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

According to him, all 100 level and 200 level NCE (regular) students and those of other programmes being offered by the college are expected to resume for the completion of the first semester.

Adebayo added that a later date would be announced for the resumption of the 300 level NCE (regular) students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tertiary institutions across the country had been closed since March 27, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The registrar urged the returning students to comply with all the COVID-19 protocols, as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He particularly said that the wearing of face masks and identity cards would be made compulsory while on campus.

“The college has been fumigated; water for hand washing has been stationed at strategic points on the campus, while soaps and hand sanitisers have also been provided, along with infrared thermometer.

“An isolation room and patrol ambulance are already on ground to for any emergency.

“We have also put measures in place to ensure that classes with large number of students are split to ensure social distancing,’’ he said. (NAN)