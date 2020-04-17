Fred Itua, Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has flagged off the distribution of palliative materials to the six area councils in the territory to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order among the vulnerable ones.

Aliyu said the first batch of the palliatives would commence in Abaji Area Council of the territory, revealing that a truckload of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice would be taken to Abaji for onward distribution to the vulnerable in rural communities.

The minister appealed to the residents to support the government to ensure that the exercise succeeds, just as she called on the residents to restore confidence in government and governance.

“I thank you very much for keeping vigil over these palliative items. The process is set and we are ready to go. Thank you very much for believing in us by ensuring that the distribution of the palliative items would be done transparently to all the vulnerable people, the scheme is targeted at.

“We are here at the flag-off starting with Abaji, and I believe all the ward councillors and chairman and 9-man monitoring committee are here to receive (the palliatives) on behalf of their people. A truckload of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice are set. This brings a total of breakdown of 2,500 for each ward.

“This will be done across the six area councils, giving us a total of 600,000 bags of rice and 600,000 packs of condiments each. At least five people per household. This will be done today, but hopefully, if it is being prolonged, we will revisit this exercise.

“This is to tell residents to restore confidence in government and governance. All hands are deck to ensure that the poor will receive this palliative at home in compliance with the sit-at-home order of Mr. President,” she stated.

Speaking further on the modalities to ensure a hitch-free exercise, Aliyu said that the distribution exercise would be carried out by the people cutting across representatives of civil society organisations, media, religious leaders, political parties, women groups, youth leaders and people with disability.

The minister maintained that the palliatives were not designed for the indigenous people or any political party as being speculated in some quarters, noting that all the structures of distribution would be followed to ensure transparency and accountability.

Receiving the items on behalf of his council, the chairman of Abaji area council, Abdulrahman Ajiya, appreciated the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for the palliative, assuring that the items would be delivered to the underserved people in the council.

According to him, “I want to appreciate the minister and minister of state for this palliative and the residents are in full confidence that the administration is on the right track. FCT distribution of palliative items will be different from other states because we are going to observe social distancing in the distribution, and we have urged our people to stay indoors.

“They should rest assured that these items will be delivered. We have constituted our structures to ensure smooth distribution.”