Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed road traffic enforcement officers in Abuja to carry out the arrest of public transport drivers who overload their vehicles with passengers.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah, disclosed on Sunday in Abuja during a press briefing.

He said at a time when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by recommending social distancing, it would be inappropriate for drivers to have their vehicles fully packed or even overloaded all in a bid to make quick money.

He said: “Those carrying two passengers in front of their vehicles would have their vehicles impounded and drivers licence seized. Besides the health risks, it is also unsafe as the driver finds it difficult to adjust his gear and hand breaks.”

He added that high capacity bus drivers would also be properly checked to ensure that they do not overload their vehicles.

Attah also called on operators of all means of transportation, particularly those only permitted to operate at the suburbs such as commercial motorcycles and tricycles, to also avoid overloading.

He called on managers of motor parks and transport unions to obey the directives of the FCT Minister which limits any gathering to a maximum of 50 persons.

The chairman also advised transporters to be observant of their passengers and report those with signs of respiratory challenges to appropriate health authorities for a prompt examination.