(Abujah Racheal, NAN)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has topped the list of states with highest cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports 168 new infections in the country.

The data obtained from the NCDC’s website on Tuesday shows that within a 24-hour period, the FCT reported the highest number of the day with 61 new infections.

According to NCDC, Lagos, a major financial centre of West Africa and the economic hub of the country, saw 50 new infections, while Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers states reported 27, 12 and 6 infections respectively.

Among other states with new infections are Katsina – 5, Ogun – 3, Kwara – 2, Edo – 1 and Kano – 1.

It said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 66,607.

The NCDC also announced the discharged of 70 patients from isolation centres across the country.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) was activated at Level 3, and have continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to NCDC, as of Nov. 24, 2020, 168 new confirmed cases and one death was recorded in the country.

It noted that till date, 66,607 cases have been confirmed, 62,311 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the NCDC has conducted about 749,136 tests since the first confirmed case relating to COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country.