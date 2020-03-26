Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Aliyu, has gone into self-isolation while she awaits the result of her coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

She disclosed this in a tweet last night. The Minister said she had been in contact with persons who tested positive for the virus which necessitated her action.

“I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19… I feel well & have been in self-isolation since yesterday evening, because, I was in contact with people who tested positive for Corona Virus,” the minister tweeted.

“Please stay safe and observe all precautionary measures outlined by @NCDCgov Dr RTA. In self isolation, I am busy working and liaising with the 6 Area Council Chairmen in the Territory on prevention &sensitisation of people in the area Council& satellite towns.

“At the same time actively playing my role in the Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19 representing FCT. I have engaged market women leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community & youth leaders at the grassroots and area council.

“We have produced and shared jingles and fliers to educate FCT residents and indigenous inhabitants. @OfficialFCTA #COVID19 #COVID2019.”