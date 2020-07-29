Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has announced the full reopening of all markets in Abuja, following a meeting he held with leaders of the various markets.

Bello, however, restricted market hours between 7am-6pm daily. He, however, added that only people with face masks, will be allowed into the markets. He also revealed that the guidelines set by the Government will be strictly followed.

The minister threatened that the reopening of the markets will be revoked if the guidelines are flouted by the various associations and people who patronise them.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye read: “Bello chaired a virtual meeting between members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the Administration and members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries led by its Chairman Mr Raphael Okorie.

“The meeting deliberated on the request by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries for the operational days of FCT markets to be extended to all 7 days of the week as against the 3 days weekly that is currently in effect.

“As part of measures to decongest the markets in the FCT and further check the spread of COVID-19, market operations have been extended from three days a week to all 7 days in the week from 7:00am to 6:00pm effective from Thursday, 30th July 2020.

ii. The Abuja Market Management Limited and various market associations will continue to carry out sensitization activities to enlighten market users on COVID-19 and the necessity of obeying all extant health and safety protocols.

“Access to the markets and operations within the markets will only be permitted with the wearing of facial coverings and adherence to all extant health and safety guidelines inclusive of hand washing and maintenance of physical distancing.

“However, failure by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries to fully implement these guidelines, the FCTA will be compelled to withdraw this extension.”