Fred Itua, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, Christian Ohaa, has resume work, after testing Negative for COVID-19 on 9th July, 2020.

Ohaa, though asymptomatic, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

Upon testing positive, his office was immediately shut down and his office staff as well as all directors in the Administration were directed to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test.