Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested 28 people for violating the federal regulations on COVID-19 curfews.

Command spokesperson Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at Pana village Utako, for operating beer parlours and bars, thereby violating the existing 10:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew.

Manzah, in a statement, said the suspects were arraigned before a mobile court at the Eagle-Square, Abuja.

The statement made available to Daily Sun reads: ‘The FCT. Police on Monday, arraigned before a mobile court sitting at Eagle-Square twenty-eight (28) persons arrested by police operatives, over the weekend at Pana village Utako, for violating the subsisting COVID-19 regulations.

‘The violators were arrested by police operatives at night on Saturday 15th August 2020 and Sunday 16th August 2020 for violating the existing 10:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew and operating beer parlours and bar, which is in contrast with the COVID-19 regulations.

The twenty-eight (28) defaulters arraigned on Monday 17th August 2020 are Emmanuel Amode ‘m’, Tasat Dan ‘m’, Kenney John ‘m’, Chemizie Ibabuchi ‘m’, Paul Nwafor ‘m’, Ayuba Ahmadu ‘m’, Yunusa Abdullahi ‘m’, Ahmed Jafaru ‘m’, Stephen Ovesewe ‘m’, Unwadu Joseph Chimaobi ‘m’, Andrew Gabriel ‘m’, Uluyane Michael ‘m’, Hassan Anthony ‘m’, Tekun Lanre ‘m’, Hamza Yahaya ‘m’, Hamza Mohammed ‘m’, Kawka Sabo ‘m’, Kingsley Nbachu ‘m’, Edward Daniel ‘m’, Iloabuchi Nwulie ‘m’, Ajah Chike Moses ‘m’, Tobias Goodness ‘f’, Ogunkoya Mariam ‘f’, Mary Aneya ‘f’, Laraba Ayuba ‘f’, Ajab Chuama ‘f’, Promise Arifeta ‘f’ and Etio Patience ‘f’.

Twenty-two of the violators, who pleaded guilty to charges prepared against them, were convicted and fined with varying amounts of money ranging between two thousand to three thousand naira. They were also sentenced to one-hour community service; while three of the defaulters who pleaded not guilty had their case adjourned for further hearing. Three other violators were discharged.