Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command said it has arrested three suspected armed robbers who are taking advantage of the Covid 19 lockdown directive of the Federal government to rob residents of Abuja.

The suspects Mohammed Mosco 40, Sanusi Sani 22, and Yakubu Lawal 28, were said to pose as scavengers to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their phones and other valuables.

Items recovered from the suspects include 12 mobile phones, one cutlass, five jack knives, one pair of scissors one belt puncher, two army camouflage hats, one POS machine, packets of cigarette and cash sum of N29,255.

FCT command public relations officer Anjuguri Manzah,made this known in a statement.

The statement reads “The Police Command wishes to assure FCT residents that, while the COVID-19 lockdown is still emplace, adequate security measures have been deployed to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“In furtherance of this effort, Police operatives from Garki Division on Saturday 4th April, 2020, acting on intelligence raided a criminal hideout around Gimbiya street and arrested one Mohammed Mosco 40 years, Sanusi Sani 22years and Yakubu Lawal 28 years all male. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects pose as scavengers (baban bola) to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their phones and other valuables.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: twelve (12) mobile phones, one (1) cutlass, five (5) jack knives, one (1) pair of scissors one(1) belt puncher, two(2) army camouflage hats, one (1) POS machine, packets of cigarette and cash sum of N29,255.

“While reassuring FCT residents of its unwavering commitment to protect lives and property during the lockdown, the Command enjoins residents to support its effort by being security conscious and report suspicious activities through any of the following Police hotlines:- 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”.