Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has called on resident of Abuja, to furnish it with information about the venue where popularly musician D-Banj, allegedly held a party despite the federal government ban on social gatherings.

The command said it would not tolerate a situation where anybody no matter their status in the society violates the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines.

Commissioner of police Bala Chiroma, who made this known, said the attention of the police was drawn to a video that is being circulated on the social media on how the musician breached the federal government quarantine and and COVID-19, to organize a party in the FCT.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the commands public relations officer Anjuguri Manzah reads; “The attention of the Chairman FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D-Banj in Abuja.

“It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.

“Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.

“The Team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines”.