Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has arrested ten persons for mounting an illegal road block at the boundary between the FCT and Nasarawa State.

The suspects according the police were using the avenue to extort money from motorists and other road users before granting them access into the city.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of FCT Police command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects were arrested by a joint security team led by the divisional police officer charge of Nyanya, following intelligence report.

He gave the names of those arrested to include Idoko Rapheal, Obi Robert, Augustine Aber, Rapheal Ikyaabo, Stephen Ikpi, Omachola Uranje, Remigius Gosioha, Dyke Ifeanyi, Chinedu Nwoyi and Uzoma Mbadoha all male. They were said to be in possession of N7,180, at the time of their arrest.

Manzah statement reads: “A joint security team led by Nyanya Divisional Police officer acting on intelligence on Thursday 16th April, 2020 at about 10:20hrs, arrested ten (10) suspects for mounting an illegal road block and using same avenue to extort money from motorists and other members of the public at the FCT-Nasarawa boundary.

“The suspects were arrested by the security operatives of the COVID-19 lockdown enforcement team along Nyanya-Mararaba axis. The suspects are: one Idoko Rapheal, Obi Robert, Augustine Aber, Rapheal Ikyaabo, Stephen Ikpi, Omachola Uranje, Remigius Gosioha, Dyke Ifeanyi, Chinedu Nwoyi and Uzoma Mbadoha all male.

“The cash sum of seven thousand one hundred and eighty naira (N7,180) suspected to be proceed of the crime have been recovered as exhibit. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“While reaffirming its commitment to protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, especially during the lockdown, residents are also enjoined to be security conscious and comply with the presidential lockdown order, which is to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“FCT residents can contact the command control room through any of these hotlines:- 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”