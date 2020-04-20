Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command, has announced the arrested of three suspects for producing fake FCT COVID-19 exemption tags.

The suspects Ahmed Adeiza, 24, Oniya Arinze John, 19, and Donald Douglas, 18, were arrested at the popular UTC area in Garki and Enugu Street also in Garki, by police detectives.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects were found to be in possession of 18, fake presidential task force exemption tags, two flash drives, one laptop, two fake Police Spy identity cards and some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said the suspects confessed to selling the tags for N1,500 each.

Manzah in a statement said: “In furtherance with the ongoing effort by the FCT police command to check the proliferation of fake COVID-19 exemption tags, police detectives from the Command Intelligence Bureau acting on a tip-off have arrested three (3) suspects for producing fake FCT COVID-19 exemption tags.

“The suspects, Ahmed Adeiza ‘m’ 24 years, Oniya Arinze John ‘m’ 19 years and Donald Douglas ‘m’ 18 years were arrested by police detectives on 20th April, 2020 at UTC Garki area 10 and Enugu Street Garki.

“The exhibits recovered from Ahmed Adeiza include: one (1) fake FCT COVID-19 exemption tag, eight (8) fake Presidential Taskforce exemption tags, two (2) flash drives, one (1) laptop, two (2) fake Police Spy identity cards and some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Oniya Arinza John and Donald Douglas were arrested in possession of ten (10) fake FCT COVID-19 exemption tags. According to Ahmed Adeiza, each of the tags was sold at one thousand five hundred (N1,500).

“Since the commencement of this operation, the command has arrested a total of nine suspects who produce the fake COVID-19 exemption tags, and seven suspects who obtained the fake tags and are using same to defy the presidential lockdown order.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma warns that all persons arrested in possession of fake exemption tags risk prosecution”.