The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday, turned back several civil servants for not providing vaccination evidence as it began enforcement of ‘no vaccination, no entry’ into the Area 11 Garki Secretariat.

As early as 7a.m., the implementation team and security men manned the secretariat entrance..

Addressing newsmen on the development, an aide of the FCT minister, Ikharo Attah, said the enforcement would continue to ensure full compliance. He insisted that there was no going back on enforcement of the directive, adding that pictures of vaccination cards on phones and photocopies would not be accepted.

He said an enforcement team had been deployed at the premises of FCTA and secretariats and departments to monitor compliance.

“We will be following up seriously on this, and we have also warned people not to snap their card on the phone as we want to see the original card, don’t show us vaccination card on the phone.

“We will be asking for identity cards, and we will match the cards with your COVID-19 vaccination card so that you don’t bring someone else’s card as your own”, said Attah.

The enforcement team went round some agencies of FCTA which includes, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Social Development Secretariat, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, FCT Water Board, Secondary Education Board, FCT Primary Health Care Board, Public Health Department, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) and FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board.

The FCTA had on Tuesday, January 11, said it would bar workers from accessing their offices from January 17, if unable to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Abubakar Sani, had in a statement, said the move was part of measures to curtail the spread of the deadly virus in the FCT.