Fred Itua, Abuja

Plateau Government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have gone tough with violators of lockdown order.

In Plateau, a mobile court sitting in Mangu Local Government Area convicted 225 persons for violating the lockdown imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The prosecutor, Luka Pam, said 425 persons were brought before the court between April 10 and May 20 for allegedly violating the lockdown order, out of which 225 were convicted.

“During the period under review, 40 of the convicts were quarantined while 65 did community services as their punishment for violating the lockdown directive. We all know how dangerous COVID-19 is, but it is very unfortunate how some residents will deliberately flout government orders,” he said.

Also, the FCTA said it has arrested 84 travellers even as it warned others seeking to pass through the nation’s capital to stay back, as it was not in a hurry to relax the emergency containment protocols imposed since the outbreak of COVID-19. Those apprehended were travelling in a truck belonging to a cement company and six other buses.

Addressing newsmen at Zuba in Abuja, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Team on COVID-19 Restrictions, Attah Ikharo, said “in spite of the directives by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 many seem determined to remain lawless. One wonders why these people are still travelling in from state to state and in overloaded vehicles. Despite the alarming increase in the number of interstate violators, we of the FCT Administration will not relent in doing what we are directed to do by the President. If we must contain this virus that is ravaging the world, citizens must close ranks with the government,” he said.

A breakdown of the arrest showed that 21 passengers were apprehended on a J5 bus travelling from Owo in Ondo state to Kano state.Also intercepted was a cement truck from Lagos to Jos with six passengers and a Toyota Hiace bus from Kaduna to Warri in Delta state with 13 passengers; A Mazda bus from Minna in Niger to Nasarawa state with 16 passengers; six passengers in a Volkswagen Sharon bus from Kaduna to Kogi; 14 passengers in a Toyota Hiace bus from Kaduna to Ankpa in Kogi state and Toyota Hiace bus travelling from Akwa-Ibom state to Kaduna with eight passengers.