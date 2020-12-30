The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has urged People Living Disabilities to take preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19), in order not to fall victims of the dreaded disease.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave the advice while distributing food items to vulnerable 12 vulnerable persons groups and associations at the Old Parade Ground Garki, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Represented by FCTA Director of Human Resources, Bashir Mohammed, Adesola said people living with disabilities should not let down their guard against the pandemic as the second wave had proved to he more deadly.

He explained that while efforts were on to win the war against the pandemic, the administration, which gave out 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of grand nut oil and 12 cows, would do all within its power to show love to the vulnerable.

“May I also use this opportunity to remind you about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ability to destroy lives and livelihoods.

“There is now a second wave of the pandemic that is more virulent than the first wave. You are enjoined to please heed to the various health protocols of hand washing, facial coverings and physical distancing.

“I also encourage you to take this message home and inform your members to obey them as well, and help to halt the spread of the disease.

Earlier, the FCTA Director of Protocols, Malam Sani Daura, said the distribution of welfare items was the administration’s standing policy of reaching out to vulnerable groups during festivities.

Daura listed the benefitting groups to include the FCT School for the Deaf, Kuje, FCT Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Bwari, Community Based Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Old Karu, and FCT Para Soccer Team, Area 10, Garki.

Others were Lepers Colony, Yangoji Community Based Rehabilitation Centre, Zuba, Karma Majiji Disabled Community and Blind Persons of karma Majiji. (NAN)