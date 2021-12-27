The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Sunday, reminded Abuja residents to sustain the fight against the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 by adhering to preventive measures.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, made the call during a visit to some recreation parks in Abuja.

The visit of the parks was to monitor and enforce compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

The measures include the wearing of face mask when in public, observance of social distance, frequent washing of hands under running water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

According to Attah, relevant agencies in FCTA are working to control the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to ensure the spread is reduced.

He added that the FCT Administration would not allow people to violate measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to check the spread of the virus.

He noted that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello aand the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, had provided measures for the enforcement of the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

He explained that such measures were to ensure that residents were safe during festive periods and beyond.

He said “the strong message from FCTA is that people should own the processes and it should be shown by the way we comply with the necessary measures.”

Attah, who observed high level of compliance in some recreation centres, however, decried the absence of physical distancing in some areas.

He commended the safety measures at Magic Land Amusement Park, Millennium Park and the Central Park.

He also lauded the parks’ compliance with the “no face mask, no entry” order and urged the operators to always enforce compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said “from what we are seeing here today, there is enough compliance, but where we have problems is the issue of physical distancing.

“There are face masks everywhere, people are seen wearing them and also washing their hands.”(NAN)