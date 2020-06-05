Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Shoemakers at the Ariaria International Market have been griped by fear following the sudden death of one of their prominent customers based in Kaduna.

The customer, a woman, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was reported to have died in a popular hotel located at Powerline, off Faulks Road, Aba Abia State.

The demise of the woman was said to have jolted many of her customers who had contact with her before her death, as they feared that she might have died of COVID-19.

But there were others who believed she could have died of other underlying health issues that were not known to them.

Available information had it that the woman who was dealing in footwears and a regular visitor to the hotel, died some days after arriving Aba from her base in Kaduna State.

Sources said that the body of the deceased was evacuated from the scene to the Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, under the supervision of police personnel from the Abayi Police Division after the management of the hotel informed them of the incident.

A source in the Abia State Police Command while confirming the incident, stated it was a case of sudden or unnatural death.