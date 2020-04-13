Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Fear of contacting coronavirus now grip the people of Ijoka in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State following the discovery of a case in the area.

Ondo State had discovered a person with COVID-19 in the area at the weekend, a development which prompted the government to cancel Easter Sunday service in all the churches.

The state government had earlier given concession to Christians to worship in their various churches for Easter Sunday service but the second index case of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the concession.

However, residents of Ijoka Area of Akure, the state capital, where the case was discovered have continued to live in fear.

This is even as many of them were said to have left the area for other parts of the town.

Already, four persons, who the victim had contact with, including his wife and children, have been placed on isolation.

The patient, said to be a staff of Muritala Muhammad Airport is the second index case in the state.

A military officer, who recently returned from India, was the first case recorded in the state.

But many residents of Ijoka are panicking, believing the victim could have spread the disease before it was detected.