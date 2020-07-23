Molly Kilete, Abuja,

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 is in disarray as fear of contracting the novel Coronavirus grips members.

Multiple sources confirmed to Daily Sun last night that several members of the team who are also top government functionaries have besieged test centres in Abuja to ascertain their COVID-19 status, a development which has almost grounded government activities.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, has already taken the test after coming in contact with Geofrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs who tested positive on Sunday.

Other members of the PTF including the national coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, Ministers of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Aviation, Sirika Hadi; interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services, Hajia Sadiya Farouq.

Others are the World Health Organisation acting Country Representative, Dr. Fiona Braka; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar.

Three journalists covering the PTF daily media briefings had earlier tested positive for the virus. Among the journalists are two reporters and an outside broadcast van engineer.

It was not immediately known if the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, would go for the test as he also came in contact with the SGF, who was at the Force headquarters where he participated in the decoration ceremony of some newly-promoted officers of the force.

Onyeama had on Sunday announced on his Twitter handle that he tested positive for the virus after his fourth test.

It was gathered that other members of the PTF, who had taken the tests.

The SGF was also said to have met with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria at the CBN headquarters.

Spokesman in the SGF office, Mr. Willy Bassey, said he had no information on the PTF members’ testing.

However, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, went into self isolation on Tuesday after coming in contact with the minister of foreign affairs.

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also tested positive for the virus.

The governor disclosed this in his twitter handle, @kfayemi, yesterday, saying he had gone into self-isolation.

“I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy, but will continue routine duty from home,” he said.

Fayemi, had on March 25, gone into self isolation after he came in contact with some persons found to be COVID-19 positive and offered himself to be tested by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Fayemi, who then made the confirmation of his first isolation known in Ado Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, however, asked the people of the state not to be apprehensive about the development.

He said his going into self isolation, should not be misconstrued to mean that he already had the virus, saying it was just a precautionary measure. The result as at then came out negative.