Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has named three justices to handle cases at designated judicial divisions across the six geo-political zones as the country battles the COVD-19 pandemic.

According to the Easter vacation roster released by the chief judge, Justices Nkeonye Maha, Muslim Hassan and H.I.O. Oshomah were chosen to serve for the duration.

“Further to the earlier notice of the Federal High Court Easter vacation and consequent upon the lockdown occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) with accompanying continuous restriction of both vehicular and human movements as ordered by both the Federal and state governments, the Easter Vacation Roster has been amended.

“Thus the underlisted judges have been chosen to serve at the designated judicial divisions, across the six (6) geo-political zones of Nigeria: Abuja Judicial Division, Hon Justice N.E. Maha; Lagos Judicial Division,

Hon Justice Muslim Hassan and Port-Harcourt Judicial Division, Hon Justice H.I.O. Oshomah,” Tsoho said.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad had, on March 23, directed courts in the country to suspend sittings following the pandemic nature of COVD-19, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound according to the country’s extant laws.