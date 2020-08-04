Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative to the dreaded Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

After undergoing two COVID -19 tests, the results turned out negative for all his immediate family members.

A statement by acting Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu explained that the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

She revealed that the two tests were conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC officials.

The Information Officer hinted that the decision of the Chief Judge to go on self isolation was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office tested positive to COVID- 19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.

“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

” He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill”