Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) have written to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri over congestion at the hospital’s mortuary.

Governor Diri had banned burials in the state in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mortuary officials were said to have complained to the management that the mortuary needs to be decongested to avoid health risks at the hospital

The management of the FMC, responding to the concerns, called on the governor to waive the executive order restraining burials to allow the dead be buried by their families.

Consultant Pathologist at the FMC morgue in Yenagoa, Dr Alawode Kehinde, said the morgue needs to be evacuated between now and June.

“The situation may become very difficult for them to manage and also for those burying because after then the rains will be heavier, which is usually not too okay for burials.”

The Consultant Pathologist said in view of the anticipated difficulty, a letter had being sent to Governor Diri to grant those with corpses in the morgue leave to evacuate them for burial and that hopefully, if the request is granted, such burials will be done under strict compliance with social distancing protocols.