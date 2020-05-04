Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has admitted indicating interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of medicines being tried to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this on Monday in Abuja, at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The country representative of WHO Nigeria and member of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Fiona Braka, had last week said Nigeria had signed up for drug trial.

According to her, the four drugs that will be monitored in the solidarity trial are Remdesivir; Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine; Lopinavir, and Ritonavir.

This is even as she disclosed that over 100 countries have joined the solidarity trial and that till date, over 1,200 patients have been randomized from the first five countries to evaluate the safety and efficacy full drug and drug combinations.

Braka had also said that 89 vaccines are being developed globally, including seven in clinical evaluation and several therapeutics in clinical trials to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehanire speaking on Nigeria taking part in the trial drug said: “We have indicated interest to the WHO to be part of the global solidarity trial of medicines being tried to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts on to also conduct research here in Nigeria. Other drugs can be added to the trials based on emerging evidence. In all this, we shall ensure the maintenance of ethical standards and safety of our people.”

The minister while speaking on the cases of the virus, noted that the nation is currently in community transmission mode, adding that the strategy is to take all persons who test positive to isolation, even if they exhibit symptoms or not, in other to prevent the risk of them infecting others, who may be more vulnerable, due to underlying diseases.

“We need to protect, not only ourselves, but each other and our loved ones and make sacrifices today for a better tomorrow. As we begin a new week and the prospects of gradual easing of the lockdown, I wish to remind citizens that this phase comes with added responsibility to be extra vigilant and compliant with the accompanying measures and guidelines that are meant to assure that we do not lose the health gains we have made so far.

“Since our COVID-19 statistics are of considerable concern, attention has also been drawn to the observation that countries who eased or lifted restrictions, suffered an increase in new cases,” the minister said.

Speaking on the Kano case, Ehanire said the Federal Ministry of Health is strengthening its support for the state Ministry of Health with service delivery and training, in consultation with the state Governor.

He said the setbacks reported in routine hospital service delivery in Kano are being addressed by line experts from the ministry, whether from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), or the Department of Family Health.

He added that a ministry pathologist is also participating in the investigation of the unexplained deaths in Kano and that the team shall be reinforced according to needs expressed by the state government to strengthen its healthcare structure.

Ehanire who urged all health care facilities, not to reject persons seeking medical help, especially in emergencies, said it is unethical not to attend to persons in distress and also urge citizens to go to the hospital when not feeling well, and to cooperate by giving accurate information especially with regard to their travel history.

He announced that the NPHCDA is working with the Kano State primary health/community health workforce to sensitize the population on COVID-19, at grassroots level and expand the testing capacity.

He therefore urged all citizens to cooperate with health workers and for those testing positive to comply with invitations to enter Isolation care.

He said though the projection already features increasing number of cases, even with the lockdown, the redoubling of efforts to adhere to government directives, can keep figures within control range of the COVID-19.

According to him, over the past few days, case finding has yielded higher figures, such that as at Sunday 170 persons tested positive, bringing the total to 2,558 confirmed to have COVID-19 in 34 states and the FCT.

He said, “2,400 persons have been discharged and 87 deaths have been recorded. Of the 170 new cases, there were 39 in Lagos, 29 in Kano, 24 in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi, 15 in Kaduna, 12 each in FCT and Sokoto, eight in Katsina, seven in Borno, three in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa, and one in Oyo.

On the developments from Kano state, he the teams sent over to the state had been collaborating with local authorities to develop capacity as well as bring the situation in the state under control.

“With regard to Kano, the teams dispatched from Abuja have continued to work with the State Structure and appreciable achievements have been recorded in improving manpower support, deploying appropriate equipment, increased testing capacity and treatment centres.

“Efforts are also on-going to upscale the training of medical personnel in the Kano and neighboring States on the management of infectious diseases and to provide them with PPEs for protection. Private hospitals have also been advised to seek accreditation before taking up the management of infectious diseases.

“Ourr collaboration with the Kano State Government still remains focused on strengthening their existing structures, especially for sustainability. The results coming out from the state is a comforting indication that efforts put in place, which are being strengthened, would yield expected results”, he said

He also appealed to private healthcare centres, saying “the PTF has also received reports about medical facilities and doctors turning back sick patients for fear of their illnesses being COVID-19 related.

“The PTF appeals to these facilities especially public hospitals not to neglect treatment of other ailments because such actions have resulted in avioidable deaths. The Honourable Minister of Health will engage the management of our tertiary health institutions to address this”, he said. ​

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, also speaking on Kano said: “With regard to Kano, the teams dispatched from Abuja have continued to work with the State Structure and appreciable achievements have been recorded in improving manpower support, deploying appropriate equipment, increased testing capacity and treatment centres. “Efforts are also on-going to upscale the training of medical personnel in the Kano and neighboring States on the management of infectious diseases and to provide them with PPEs for protection. Private hospitals have also been advised to seek accreditation before taking up the management of infectious diseases.

“Our collaboration with the Kano State Government still remains focused on strengthening their existing structures, especially for sustainability. The results coming out from the state is a comforting indication that efforts put in place, which are being strengthened, would yield expected results.”