Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved N13 billion intervention fund for pest control to ensure uninterrupted agricultural activities as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

Government explained that with intervention, nutritional and national food security would be guaranteed, as transboundary pests would be tackled.

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, stated this yesterday during the Flag – off of the 2020 dry season control of Transboundary (migratory) pest (Quelea birds, Locusts and Grasshoppers) for 12 Frontline Northern States in Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by an Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Nanono noted that the present global pandemic and reports of desert locust outbreak in East Africa and the Middle East with the possibility of a spillover of the huge locust swarm into West Africa including Nigeria, necessitated the proactive measures, including control of all transboundary pest to ensure uninterrupted food supply in the country.

He emphasized that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, “is very determined to fight any menace that would truncate the tremendous success recorded so far especially in the Agricultural sector

He said: “The choice of Kebbi State for the flag off is deliberate, in view of the extensive agricultural activities in the state and the immense cooperation and collaboration of the state government in the implementation of agricultural interventions over the years.’’

He lauded Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the other Governors of the Frontline States for their collaboration and cooperation with the ministry towards reducing the effect of the Migratory pests (Quelea birds, Locusts and Grasshoppers) in the 12 States.

Meanwhile, Governor Bagudu commended President Buhari for his vision and people orientated policies in the agricultural sector which he said, would ensure job creation, food security and boost the economy for the betterment of Nigerians.

The 12 frontline states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno.