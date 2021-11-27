The Federal Government, through the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA), has flagged off a mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise across the South East region. The Zonal Director of the agency, Dr Eric Nwazue, who spoke during the flag off yesterday, said the agency plans to expand vaccination points to churches, markets and other public spaces in the zone.

“This is the entry point to our mass vaccination in the South East. It has to do with the expansion of vaccination points to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. We are bringing in vaccination home to our own people so that they can become a model to other people.

“When they see that those who preach the message themselves are getting vaccinated they will have no reason to doubt the efficacy of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccination. That is why we are using our office as a starting point. From here we will proceed to all the states in the South East. Nwazue, however, acknowledged the challenge of acceptance of the vaccines. He assured that the vaccines are safe for everyone.

“The challenge is that people still suspect the vaccine. We tell them that all of us who have taken the jab are still standing on our feet. If there are safety issues, we will not introduce such vaccination to ourselves. The vaccine is safe and effective. We mean well for the people. On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, who supervised the vaccination of about 30 individuals at the venue, encourage Enugu residents to take full advantage of the mass vaccination by NPHCDA.

