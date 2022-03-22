From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the revised International Travel Protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic protocol, effective on Monday, 4th April, 2022 as follows, one of which is that in-bound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving in Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure at the national press briefing, yesterday. The briefing focused on updates on some key developments ranging from the review of the international travel protocols, update on the country’s vaccination status, and the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine. Others include: “On arrival, for fully vaccinated passengers, a sample will be taken at the airport for rapid antigen test by the NCDC within the arrival hall of the airport;

“Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival. Such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the travel platform.

“Fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for arrival rapid antigen tests at the airport;

“Rules that apply to fully vaccinated adults also apply to children aged 10 – 18 years; they will not be required to have pre-arrival PCR tests but will have a sample taken at the arrival hall but not charged; All passengers travelling out of Nigeria are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and to fully comply with COVID-19 protocols and requirements in their country of destination.

“The PSC continues to strongly recommend the use of face masks in enclosed environments. In open spaced, the use of face masks is discretional.”

Mustapha said out of about 2,357 Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine screened for COVID-19, out of the over 8,000 residents or students living in Ukraine, 193 tested positive to COVID-19 and were being managed according to the country’s protocols.

