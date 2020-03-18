Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim has directed the immediate closure of orientation camps nationwide to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Daily Sun recalls that corps members who are currently in- camps since 10th March, 2020 in various orientation camps across the country have 13 days left to round off their orientation programmes.

The Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed confirmed the closure while speaking with Daily Sun on phone on Wednesday after he addressed the corps members on the matter.

Muhammed said: “It is true we have closed the camp and all the corps members will be posted to their various places of primary assignments today. Already, we are preparing their letters of posting. They willbremain in their various places of primary assignments until we get new directive.”

When asked if the corps members will return to camp to complete their orientation, Muhammed said for now, the corps members will be posted to their various primary assignments and would remained there until further information from the NYSC Director General.”

While briefing corps members earlier, Muhammed told them that he received a call at 1am on Wednesday that, as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in some parts of the country, the DG of NYSC had directed that all camps should be closed.

“Even though we do not have such a case here (Kebbi State), we have to be proactive to prevent possible spread considering the number of corps in camp.

“And so, we are directed to closed-down the camp today. So go to all your hostels, gather all your luggages and come back for your letters of posting to various communities where you are going to do your primary assignments”.

He said, the state directorate of NYSC had briefed all the zonal and local government inspectors on the matter, as arrangements hadn’t been made for the posting and relocation of corps members accordingly.

Alhaji Mohammed urged the corps not to panic but to remain calm, stressing that, “we are going to work on our relocation papers before us and posting as well.

“There is no need to panic, everybody is expected to remain calm, and every arrangements of their welfare has been made for the inconveniences,” he added.