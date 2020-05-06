The Federal Government has decried the continued violation of the new guidelines set up as part of measures to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, on Wednesday in Abuja, frowned at the deliberate violation of the guidelines.

The minister warned against the backlash of violating guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of face masks in the public, among others.

Adebayo gave this warning at the weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast while directing the easing of a five weeks lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and the FCT gave clear guidelines on the first phase of the new measures spanning May 4 to May 17, 2020.

Adebayo said the president implored all Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the advisories published by the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“These include regular hand washing, strict use of face masks in public, maintaining physical distancing and hygiene, avoidance of non-essential movement and travels, avoidance of large gatherings, restrictions on social and religious gatherings,” he said.

The minister also noted that until banks and other commercial institutions opened up all its branches, the horrible scenes observed around the banks’ premises could continue to pose severe danger of infection of COVID-19.

He said the horrible scenes could as well compromise measures put in place to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

Adebayo further expressed satisfaction with the conduct of security agencies by ensuring that the President’s directives of “free-flow and unhindered movement of Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment and other Essential Commodities nationwide were complied with.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing his Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who has been the supervisor of the Emergency Operation Centre as the Leader of the Presidential Delegation to Tackle COVID-19 in Kano State.(NAN)