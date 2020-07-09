Presidential Taskforce Delegation on Covid-19 on Monday gave a pass mark to the effort of Cross River State Government craftsmanship in areas of PPEs production, Test Centre, and overall prevention measures initiated by the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade in the fight against Covid-19.

The Team Lead, Dr Faisal Shauib who is also the Executive Director and CEO of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) visited the state with Directors from Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC, Nigerian Immigration Services, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC.

Shauib commended the state Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade for his proactive approach in handling the First phase of prevention in the state. He said their records have it that when other states were living in delusion and doubt about the authenticity of Coronavirus, Cross River had already began sensitization, border closure, No Mask No Movement and a lot more.

The Executive Director/CEO of NPHCDA noted that he is impressed with the creative innovation of the State in production of facemasks, face shield and PPEs in the State Garment Factory.

He said the team will go back with a message of collaboration in production of large quantities of PPEs to the PTF as part of her response for other states of the nation. Shauib added that the Sample Collection and test centre will further get more technical support from Federal Government as measures to boost testing.

Receiving the team at Cross River State Garment Factory, His Excellency Prof Ben Ayade commended the Executive Director/CEO of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shauib for his broad knowledge of local situation and need for Federal Government to encourage local production of PPEs.

The Governor used the opportunity to appreciate the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari, FMOH, NCDC and Presidential Taskforce for their continuous show of concerned to Cross River response and understanding of issues associated with the state approach of Covid-19. He called on PTF to support the State productivity effort by ordering PPEs such as Facemasks, face shields and coverall for other states of nation in need.

Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu disclosed that the second coming of FG team to Cross River following the Governors invitation was to support the state technically for the roll out of the second phase of the response which include rapid testing, contact tracing. She said the team will be engaging with relevant stakeholders, Nigerian Immigration with a view of tightening up the international border response.

“We hope with the visit of the team, our challenges will be shared and possible solutions will follow suit.