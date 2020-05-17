Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has delivered a total of 139 truck-loads of foodstuff which is equivalent to 5,318 metric tons to Kano State, for distribution to the less-privileged, and people living with disabilities as palliatives against the effect of COVID-19

The relief items were 10 trucks of rice; 2,438 metric tonnes of Maize; 1,380 metric tonnes of millet and 900 metric tonnes of sorghum in a total of 139 trucks each ferrying 60 metric tons to feed 300,000 households.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the10 trucks of rice came from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), while maize, millet and sorghum were drawn from the country’s strategic food reserves as authorized by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She urged Kano State government to “ensure that the poor and vulnerable, including the elderly and persons living with disabilities, are prioritized in the distribution of these relief materials because they are the most affected in times of crisis.”

Speaking on the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), the Minister disclosed that as at the May 6, over 729,847 beneficiaries in 24 States had received their stipends.

“I can happily report that out of that number, 84,045 of the beneficiaries are in 15 Local Government Areas of Kano State.

“As of today, with the accelerated registration and rapid expansion, the Register has grown to 3.1 million households, containing 13 million individuals across 35 States and the FCT,” she added.

On the modified home grown school feeding programme, she revealed that Kano State has registered 391,172 participating households with a total population of 1,173,516 individuals.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said the Federal Government delivered the items at a time the state needed it and assured that the food items would be delivered to the intended beneficiaries.

Ganduje announced that the state would continue the school feeding scheme which stopped in December 2019, stressing that number of pupils in the state had increased due to the free and compulsory primary and secondary education policy of the state and recommended that the school feeding data for the state be revised.